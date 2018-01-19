Authentic Artifacts From King Tut's Tomb Are Coming to LA

The California Science Center is taking Angelenos 3,300 years back in time as part of a new exhibit displaying authentic artifacts from King Tutankhamun's tomb.



The exhibit, titled "King Tut: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh," will feature more than 150 artifacts from the young king's tomb, many of which were actually used by him in both life and death, according to the center.



Those artifacts will comprise items like gold jewelry, gilded wood furniture and "ornate ritual objects," 60 of which the center says have never before traveled outside of Egypt. Visitors will be able to marvel at rings found on King Tut's fingers, jewelry that adorned his body and golden sandals placed on his feet upon his burial.



"King Tut: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh," is being billed as the largest King Tut exhibit to ever tour, and you'll definitely want to seize your chance to see the priceless treasures while you still can; after the tour, the artifacts are set to return to Egypt forever.



Below are historical photos of King Tut's tomb when it was first discovered, as well as some of the items you can expect to see at the exhibit.



The exhibit opens March 24. To get your tickets, you can visit the California Science Center website or kingtutexhibition.org

