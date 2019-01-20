Photos: LA Rams Advance to the Super Bowl After Thrilling Overtime Win - NBC Southern California
Photos: LA Rams Advance to the Super Bowl After Thrilling Overtime Win

By Shahan Ahmed

The Los Angeles Rams rallied from 13-0 down to beat the New Orleans Saints, 26-23, in the NFC title game and advance to the Super Bowl after Greg Zuerlein kicked a game-winning 57-yard field goal.

Take a look at photos of the Rams on their way past the Saints on Jan. 20, 2019.
