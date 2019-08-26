Pictures: Actress Reese Witherspoon Buys Malibu Farmhouse for $6.25 Million - NBC Southern California
Pictures: Actress Reese Witherspoon Buys Malibu Farmhouse for $6.25 Million

"Big Little Lies" star Reese Witherspoon bought a remodeled 1949 farmhouse in Malibu for $6.25 million, according to Variety.

The two-acre estate known as "Zuma Farms" is nestled in the foothills above Malibu's Zuma Beach.

The lush compound was originally built in 1949 and has since been remodeled. It includes a main house, a guest house, a horse stable and multiple outbuildings.

The private-gated estate features a modernized 1949 farmhouse that is surrounded by dozens of 1,500-year-old sycamores that add even more privacy.

Take a look inside.

