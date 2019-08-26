"Big Little Lies" star Reese Witherspoon bought a remodeled 1949 farmhouse in Malibu for $6.25 million, according to Variety.The two-acre estate known as "Zuma Farms" is nestled in the foothills above Malibu's Zuma Beach.The lush compound was originally built in 1949 and has since been remodeled. It includes a main house, a guest house, a horse stable and multiple outbuildings.The private-gated estate features a modernized 1949 farmhouse that is surrounded by dozens of 1,500-year-old sycamores that add even more privacy.Take a look inside.