Photos: Street Artist Takes Aim at Trump's Border Policy

Popular LA-based street artist known only as Plastic Jesus unveiled his newest politically charged installation Friday at a spot where many have taken aim at President Trump already: his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The politically charged piece called "Trump Hotel" deals with the recent controversy over parents and their children who crossed the Mexican border illegally getting separated from each other under Trump's heightened security measures at the border.
The installation consists of a 48-inch wire dog cage featuring a gold sign with the Trump hotel logo. Inside are teddy bears meant to symbolize the imprisoned children.
"Like so many people I found the imprisonment of children abhorrent. However, it's a very difficult subject to address in a way that doesn't convey too much horror and sadness, and at the same time recognizes the gravity of the issue and respects the memory of those who were in Japanese Internment camps in the U.S. or Nazi concentration camps," the anonymous artist said in a statement. "Hopefully this piece will not only add an artists’ perspective to the issue but will also signify the incarceration and imprisonment of children and the entrapment of innocence."
Plastic Jesus is known for his provocative art, such as a gold statue of an almost-nude Harvey Weinstein on a casting coach that was put up in February. He has criticized the president in his work before, most notably when he put up fake government signs in Trump's name outside vacant lots that designated them as "future internment camps".