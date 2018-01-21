Photos: The Best Moments From 2018 SAG Awards

Actress Kristen Bell kicked off the Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday with a roster of almost all female presenters. Producers say the female-forward approach was inspired by last year's Women's March, but the show arrives at a time when some of the industry's biggest names are leading the Time's Up and Me Too movements to address gender inequality, sexual misconduct, pay disparities and other issues. The SAG Awards are a reliable predictor of the winner for the best actor and actress Academy Awards; this year's show comes two days before Oscar nominations are announced. See some of the stars that are contesting for the awards.