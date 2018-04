Billy Eichner and Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell) took the stage at Oceanside High School Performing Arts Center for 'Glam Up The Midterms.' The event was a conversation about the upcoming competitive primary in California's 49th District as part of Funny Or Die and Billy Eichner's 'Glam Up The Midterms' non-partisan campaign. The event encourages young people to get out and vote.