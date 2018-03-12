Picnic Indoors at 189 by Dominique Ansel

The Cronut-famous destination is transforming into an outdoorsy burger emporium, for five weekday lunches only, through Friday, March 16.

Daylight Saving Time begins, and then, suddenly and seemingly out of the blue?

Posh restaurants are starting to host actual picnicking, indoors, in the very place that the restaurant was existed, like, a day go.

That extra hour of light each night can really get people jazzed, and celebrated chef Dominique Ansel, the creator of the Cronut, is clearly feeling the approach of springtime.

So much so, in fact, that 189 by Dominique Ansel, the elegant restaurant by the park at The Grove, has been transformed into a park-like setting, complete with picnic-type details, for five full days.

Those days are Monday, March 12 through Friday, March 16, the picnic hours are from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, and burger buffs can find a quartet of posh, patty'd-out pleasures at this pop-up picnic scene.

The restaurant itself is, in fact, taking on the pop-up name of "Dom's Burgers" for the duration of this special event, and, indeed, burgers are very much the stars.

In addition to the foodstuffs found in the pop-up's moniker, guests should also anticipate a lemonade stand — it's make-your-own, oh yeah — as well as "...hand-cut herbed French fries," mmm, as well as roasted nuts, icy Popsicle-style treats, and cookies.

The stylish burgers include a classic burger, lamb, chicken, and a veggie, while the Popsicle-style goodies rock horchata and mint melon flavors, as well as mango passionfruit.

You'll be dining among the picnic blankets and impromptu lawn-like elements. And, much like an actual, under-the-sky picnic? You won't need to make a reservation. Simply show up and chow down on that burger, those nuts, some cookies, and a glass of lemon-tart deliciousness.

Soon, very soon, 189 by Dominique Ansel will return to the luxe menu and dress-up environs that fans have come to know over these last few months, but a playful pop-up lunchtime picnic?

That's also clearly in this restaurant's repertoire, too.

It is, after all, the home to the Cronut, at The Bakery, and Cronuts are said to be magic. Maybe magic is required, then, to create an indoor picnic of the posh 'n playful sort, at least for a few days following the start of Daylight Saving Time.

