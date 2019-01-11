Pico Rivera Approves Street Vending Ordinance

The city of Pico Rivera approved an ordinance that will allow street vending for the first time in that city. But many of these traders are not satisfied with this rule of regulation of their work.

The authorities of that city are respecting the new state law that prohibits the penalization of street vendors. However, the new municipal regulation offers some restrictions for the sale on the streets of Pico Rivera.

According to the approved ordinance, street vendors will not be able to offer their merchandise anywhere, including parks, near schools and even in the area of ​​the city's famous and popular Pico Rivera Sports Arena.

At the Sports Arena, where shows are presented all year round, street vendors can not be less than a thousand feet away from the place, nor three hours before or three hours after an event.

The ordinance was approved urgently as the state law, which decriminalizes street vending, came into force on January 1. Those who do not comply with the regulation will receive a fine but, for the time being, they only issued warnings to the offenders.

The new measure is temporary and will be analyzed within two months. Meanwhile, sellers can now apply for permits to practice their trade. However, the cost of these is not yet clear.