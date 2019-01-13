Picture of Egg Sets Record as Instagram's Most-Liked Post

In this Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, photo, the Instagram app logo is displayed on a mobile screen in Los Angeles. Instagram is adding a feature to make it easier to share photos and videos with fewer folks.

Welcome to 2019!

Social media still rules the world, with the President of the United States choosing tweets as his preferred form of communication with the world on a near-daily basis, but Sunday provided hope for the world in the form of an egg.

Nearly two weeks into the new year, a simple photo of a brown egg set the world record for the most likes on Instagram. No, this is not a scrambled egg, a fried egg or even an egg lounging on the beach with a puppy dog filter.

This world record setting egg, which had accumulated more the 23 million likes and more than 950,000 comments on Instagram by Sunday night, is simply an egg standing in front of a white background.

It was not immediately clear if any Photoshop was used to set the record, but initial unscientific analysis points to the photo being untouched.

So, what made this egg break the world record on Instagram?

Considering the photo is hardly spectacular, the answer appears to derive from the caption: "Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this ��."

View this post on Instagram Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this 🙌 #LikeTheEgg #EggSoldiers #EggGang A post shared by EGG GANG 🌍 (@world_record_egg) on Jan 4, 2019 at 9:05am PST

With that, the egg went from being a regular brown egg to becoming the most famous egg in the world. Some may argue that the likes are a rebuke of the Kardashian and Jenner takeover of society. Others may say that millions of people simply like eggs. Whatever the reason, this egg is now the most famous egg on the planet.

It was not immediately clear if the egg had a lawyer, was available for comment or had already been eaten.