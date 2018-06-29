Pie Your Pizza Museum Tickets Now

The Pizza Experience, a tasty pop-up, will get cheesy at The Raymond Theater in Pasadena in the fall.

What to Know Pizza Experience opens on Oct. 1

The Raymond Theatre, Pasadena

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 29

Question one: How many slices does the ideal pizza pie have?

Well, goodness, that's deliciously controversial.

There are many factors to consider before answering that sticky wicket of a question, like how many people will be sharing, how evenly the toppings are distributed, and whether that gooey circle of saucy delight is a small or XXL.

Question two: How many days before The Pizza Experience, a pop-up pizza "museum" set to debut at The Raymond Theater in Pasadena, finally leaves the proverbial oven where it is currently cooking?

We're just under 100 days out from the Oct. 1, 2018 opening, and if you've eaten 100 slices of pizza over the course of your life, or 1,000, you may want to secure your ticket as quickly as you reach for a piece o' pie that's well-heaped with pepperoni.

Tickets to The Pizza Experience go on sale on Friday, June 29.

Like with other recent photo-centered phenoms — think The Museum of Ice Cream and Candytopia, two other foodie-fantastical walk-throughs — the "immersive" and "multisensory" destination will provide plenty of mozza-riffic, marinara-dical spots to snap a picture or two or 50.

Pictures you can pore over later, with your pals, as you decamp at your go-to pizza parlor to download your pizza museum impressions.

We mean, you can eat anywhere after you leave The Pizza Experience, we suppose, depending on what you've budgeted for lunch or dinner, but why wouldn't you eat pizza?

You wouldn't not, in short.

Themed rooms inside The Pizza Experience will include the Pizza Pool Party, the Pizza Night Club, and a Pizza Fitness Center.

And entering the Dough Room? No rolling pin will be required, but the ability to roll with all the photo-centered whimsy is a good thing to have in your back pocket.

A ticket is $30. They're fresh and hot as of June 29, but, like a couple of pizza slices sitting at the center of a party table, they're sure to go fast.





Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations