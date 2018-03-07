Classes Canceled at Pierce College After 'Credible Threat' - NBC Southern California
Classes Canceled at Pierce College After 'Credible Threat'

By Heather Navarro

Published 2 hours ago

    After what authorities were calling a "credible threat," classes at Pierce College in Woodland Hills were canceled Wednesday.

    School officials posted to social media, calling it an emergency alert.

    Details were scant, but school officials said the remainder of classes Wednesday evening were canceled and would resume in the morning.

    "Please leave the campus safely. We are taking measures to ensure safety of our students and employees. Please do not come to Pierce College tonight," the school said.

    Students on social media didn't appear alarmed, but officers' patrol units were seen on campus. 

