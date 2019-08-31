A pilot and his passenger escaped with just minor injuries when their plane crashed as it left the runway Saturday at San Gabriel Valley Airport in El Monte.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to 4233 Santa Anita Ave. at 11:13 a.m., according to a Los Angeles County fire dispatcher.

The two occupants inside the plane were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, he said.

The aircraft was described as a twin-engine Cessna that crashed into a fence at the end of runway, just as the airplane lost power prior to going airborne.

KNX-1070 reported that the pilot suffered a mild head injury.