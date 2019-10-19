Things You Can Do This Weekend: Oct. 19 and Oct. 20

Need something to spook, thrill or excite you this weekend? Here are four events to keep you (and the family) entertained.

Pinball Madness

The Museum of Pinball in Banning, California will have over 1,400 pinball machines on freeplay over the weekend. The Pinball Madness event will also include costume contests and food. Tickets are $65 on Saturday and $50 for Sunday.

Family Festival: Time Travel

The Norton Simon Museum is offering families the chance to travel through time. The Fall Family Festival will feature a time travel workshop where you write postcards from the 18th century, listen to ancient Indian instruments or even design your own time machine. The event will be held Sunday, October 20 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Universal Monster Movies

The Old Town Music Hall in El Segundo will be screening classic monster movies over the weekend and through Oct. 26. Moviegoers still have time to get their thrills with "The Invisible Man" Saturday and Sunday. The show will be preceded by music played on the pipe organ, an audience sing along and a comedy short. Tickets for the screenings are $10 ($8 for seniors), and are only sold at the box office.

Brookside Park Pumpkin Festival

The Pumpkin Festival at Brookside Park, now in its 25th year, has on offer a petting zoo, pony rides, bouncers and carnival games. Though some attractions require tickets, admission is free, and any family who wants to visit Kidspace Children's Museum can do so for half price this weekend. The festival is held Saturday and Sunday, and all proceeds benefit the Kidspace Children's Museum.