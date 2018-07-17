Rest in Pink: A Millennial Pink Coffin Float Now Exists

Forget flamingo floats because a millennial pink coffin float now exists.
Venice-based designer Andrew Greenbaum and his business partner Ian Felton have created a Kickstarter to help fund their pink coffin-shaped pool float design.
The inflatable two-piece pink coffin exploded on Instagram and now the designers are hoping to bring their project to life. The post has received more than 9,000 likes and 1,000 comments. It's even reached meme status.
"When I wrote that [Instagram] post, I didn't really anticipate the reaction," Greenbaum said.
Greenbaum and Felton had the idea to start this project almost three years ago. Recently, they found someone who could make a sample and now they're looking for funding due to the interest they've drummed up on social media.
Since the prototype photos exploded earlier this month, the two college friends have launched a Kickstarter to raise $60,000 to make their idea a reality.
So if you're dead inside but still feeling the beach, this float's for you.