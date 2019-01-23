Welcome to Barbie's Dream House.
Kitten Kay Sera, known as the "Pink Lady of Hollywood," resides in what's probably the pinkest pad you'll ever see.
The Hollywood entertainer has transformed her all-white 750-square-foot apartment into what's now known as "The Pink Palace."
The one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment in West Hollywood has served as the backdrop for various music videos, TV shows, commercials and photo shoots.
Kay Sera describes herself as a "monochromatic." In 1980 on her 20th birthday, Kay Sera was dressed in head to toe pink. She decided to live life in the signature color from that day forward.
It took her five years to transform the apartment and now she owns nearly everything in the girly color. From the chandeliers to the carpet and everything in between, Kay Sera says her obsession with the color pink has not been cheap. She estimates she's spent over $1 million so far.
Take a look around Kay Sera's pink paradise in the photos below.