For the second time in two years, Pink's Hot Dogs is changing its colors to celebrate the Dodgers' World Series bid.



From blue walls and uniforms to blue hats and even a blue banner, the iconic Hollywood hot dog stand is changing its colors for the second time in its 79 years in existence.



Pink's will also serve "Blue's" hot dogs during the World Series. The hot dog is a bacon chili cheese dog topped with mustard and onions, priced at $4.88.



Pink's will also donate $3,000 to the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation in honor of Pink's 79th year in business, as well as the Dodgers success this season.