Home
News
Local
Watch Live Newscast
Decision 2018
U.S. & World
California News
Sports
Car Chases
Business
In the Weeds
Health
Tech
Weird
Weather
NewsConference
I-Team
I-Team
Randy Responds: Consumer Investigations
Weather
First Alert Forecast
Maps & Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
California Drought
Entertainment
Entertainment News
The Scene
A-Listed: Luxury Real Estate
Worth the Trip: California Travel
George to the Rescue
Open House
Breakfast With Open House
1st Look
COZI TV
Talk Stoop
Traffic
Contact Us
In the Community
NBC4 Contests
TV Listings
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
ON NOW
Access
ON DEMAND
NBC on Demand
Watch the latest full episodes of your favorite NBC series anytime and anywhere.
Click for full schedule
67°
Connect
Social Media
Our Apps
Newsletters
Send us Videos and Pictures
Send Tips
Submit Tips
Send Feedback
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Visit our partner site
Photos: Pink's Hot Dogs Turns Blue for Dodgers World Series Bid
By
Nathaniel Nunez
6 PHOTOS
33 minutes ago
For the second time in two years, Pink's Hot Dogs is changing its colors to celebrate the Dodgers' World Series bid.
From blue walls and uniforms to blue hats and even a blue banner, the iconic Hollywood hot dog stand is changing its colors for the second time in its 79 years in existence.
Pink's will also serve "Blue's" hot dogs during the World Series. The hot dog is a bacon chili cheese dog topped with mustard and onions, priced at $4.88.
Pink's will also donate $3,000 to the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation in honor of Pink's 79th year in business, as well as the Dodgers success this season.
More Photo Galleries
True Blue Dodgers Fans in Photos
Vintage German World War II Plane Explodes in Flames on Fwy
News
Weather
Investigations
Entertainment
Traffic
Contact Us
Connect With Us
FCC Independent Programming Report
FCC News and Information Programming Report
NBC Non-Profit News Partnership Reports
KNBC Public Inspection File
Employment
Send Feedback
Terms of service
Privacy policy
© 2018 NBCUniversal Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
AdChoices