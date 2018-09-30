Pipe-Pinched Puppy Freed by Fontana Police - NBC Southern California
Pipe-Pinched Puppy Freed by Fontana Police

By Mike Bebernes

Published 2 hours ago

    We all know the cliché of firefighters rescuing a cat stuck in a tree, but what about the one about police the puppy and the pipe?

    Fontana Police officers found themselves in position to put a new twist on an old tale when they responded to a call of a 3-month-old German Shepherd puppy who had gotten stuck between a pipe and a brick wall.

    The problem was confounding enough the officers enlisted help from the Fontana Fire Department as well. The pipe in question was a gas pipe, so to be safe the gas was turned off. After some gentle wriggling, the puppy was finally freed and no worse for wear.

