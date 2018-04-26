Pipe Replacement Project Causes Canyon Closure

An LADWP project to replace a 65-year-old water main will close Benedict Canyon Road for seven months. Ted Chen reports for NBC4 News on Thursday, April 26, 2018. (Published Thursday, April 26, 2018)

Residents in Benedict Canyon will face more traffic beginning next month as a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power project gets underway to improve the water system in the city.

The city says the inconvenience in the coming months will be well worth it.

The canyon will be closed from May through November. The city says the closure is necessary to improve LA's infrastructure of aging water pipes.

"This will be a more reliable material it won't have risk of sudden failure and also can withstand higher pressures," said LADWP chief operating officer Marty Adams.

That means a more stable water system for surrounding communities and better fire protection, says LADWP, which will also add four or fire hydrants along Benedict Canyon Drive. The Benedict Canyon Homeowner's Association vice president Nickie Miner says her neighbors need not worry.

"Don't worry about it," said Miner. "It's going to last a few months. It's going to be a minor inconvenience, the kinks will be worked out at the beginning it will be just fine."

The goal is to prevent more water main breaks. On average, the city sees three main breaks a day. LADWP says a one mile stretch of pipe along benedict canyon drive is 65-years-old and needs to be replaced.

The average age of pipes in LA is a 100 years old, that's as long as they were designed to last, which is why there are so many breaks. The city is targeting to speed up the replacement from 30 miles a year to 50 a year.