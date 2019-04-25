Car Unrecognizable After Deadly Wreck on State Route 126 - NBC Southern California
Car Unrecognizable After Deadly Wreck on State Route 126

By Heather Navarro

Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    A wreck in Ventura County killed one person, trapped another in a car and left another vehicle nearly unrecognizable Thursday afternoon on State Route 126, a highway the LA Times once called "Blood Alley."

    The multi-car crash occurred just after 5 p.m., leaving traffic at a standstill in Piru near Center Street, Ventura County Fire confirmed.

    Three cars collided, with one black vehicle left so completely mangled that it no longer resembled a car as paramedics worked to treat five patients.

    At one point, a helicopter landed on SR 126 to help transport critical patients. 

