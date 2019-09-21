Pitch in at Big Sunday's Give-Back Book Brunch

Spend the morning of Sept. 22 sorting oodles of books for hospitals, schools, and organizations in need.

What to Know Sunday, Sept. 22

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

6111 Melrose Avenue

If you're a biblio buff, books are on your mind all year long, from what you just read, to what you're reading, to what you probably should also be reading, to the sizable stack of stories sitting on your nightstand.

And come the fall? The bookish vibe in the air grows stronger, thanks to back-to-school to-dos and the growing slate of authorly events.

One big book-focused festivity is coming up, on Sunday, Sept. 22, and it is all about helping the community while fostering a bit of community, too.

It's Big Sunday's 7th annual Books 'N Brunch, a happening that'll find hundreds of volunteers sorting thousands of donated books, books that will be donated to hospitals, shelters, and after-school programs.

While sorting will be one of the main themes of the day, categorizing will be, too.

And will all of those books need to be boxed? You bet.

There's also a brunchy element to the morning, as there is with so many of the events that pop up at the volunteer organization's Melrose headquarters. Be sure to make time during the morning for a meal, and some friendly conversation with your fellow book-sorters.

Is autumn the most literary time on the calendar? An argument could perhaps be made in that direction, but books, of course, are enjoyed all year long.

Help others to enjoy the pleasure of reading, by pitching in at this good-of-heart give-back gathering, one that will flower on the final day of summer 2019.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations