Pitch in at a Surfrider/Angel City Beach Cleanup

The events are popping up at various sandy spots through July; can you play a part?

What to Know Hermosa Beach, Ventura, Santa Monica...

Through late July 2018

$10 donation; a t-shirt and invite to the after-party included

Few people who dig hanging out along the sand wait for September, and Coastal Cleanup Day, to tend to the shorelines and bluffs they love.

You've likely picked up a soda can or two during a day at the beach, a small but essential act, for supporting the health of the beach, and ocean, is everyone's concern.

If you'd like to go a bit wider with that whole de-littering, join-in, help-out mojo, you can, and you can do so now, in the summertime, through late July. The Surfrider Foundation and Angel City Brewery have partnered on a series of cleanup days, popping up at various beaches, and the call is out for people to pitch in.

The name of series? It's Summertime, Beaches. Your donation? It's $10 bucks, which nets you a t-shirt and invitation to the after-party, if there happens to be an after-party.

The places that It's Summertime, Beaches will visit?

Hermosa Beach is up next, on Saturday, June 2, while Huntington Beach lands on June 16 (which also happens to be International Surfing Day). A river cleanup in LA, at Elysian Valley at Marsh Park, arrives on the Saturday after Independence Day, and Ventura rounds out July on the 28th of the month.

Perhaps you're an Angel City aficionado, and you've spent some suds-sipping time at the Arts District.

Or perhaps you're devoted to Surfrider Foundation, which has a vibe we can all get behind: It's "... a community of everyday people who passionately protect our playground — the ocean, waves, and beaches that provide us so much enjoyment."

Either way, you can jump into a group cleanup situation well ahead of Coastal Cleanup Day, on Sept. 15, when, yes, there will certainly be more litter to address.

But good news: You can begin addressing it now, in June and July, at a favorite beach, alongside Surfrider and Angel City and a host of ocean-adoring cleaner-uppers, just like yourself.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations