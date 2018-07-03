Pitchoun Bakery's Red, White, and Blue Grilled Cheese

What to Know Open on July 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

545 S. Olive Street

$12.50

Fourth of July treats have a knack for involving lots of blueberries and strawberries (ideal items for creating the colors of the American flag on a cake) or hot dogs and hamburgers (ideal items for filling up a grill, one of the classic centerpieces of an Independence Day celebration).

That said, there are other noshables that feel just right for the summertime, chow-and-wow (at fireworks) festivity.

Take the sandwich, which doesn't get a ton of play around the Fourth of July, but should, given its portability (we're off to see a star-spangled concert or some pyrotechnics) and its stomach-fill-ability (those fireworks shows can run rather late).

Should the sandwich be your main meal staple, regardless of the occasion, but you especially like it dressed up for a special occasion, look to Pitchoun Bakery, in DTLA, which has created a Red, White, and Blue Grilled Cheese in honor of the 2018 Fourth of July.

Yes, Pitchoun Bakery will observe open hours on the Fourth, but get to the Olive Street eatery between 8 in the morning and 4 in the afternoon (well ahead of the first nighttime boom).

The cost? It's $12.50.

But the bready bliss, which does for sure have that Fourth of July look, hue-wise, isn't the only patriotic pick at Pitchoun. Look also for the Independence Day Tart or Éclair as well as a Macaron Tower that reflects the colors of the American flag.

There is also cake, because there always should be cake, regardless of the circumstance. And, yes, the Pitchoun Fourth of July cake does boast that holiday vibe.

Doing downtown early on the Fourth of July, ahead of your eveningtime fun? Be sure to stock up on your red, white, and blue sandwiches and goodies at the pastry-famous bakery.

