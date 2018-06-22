Pixar Pier's Incredi-Opening at Disney California Adventure

Watched your share of Pixar films? Over and over again? Until you know them, "Inside Out" and "Up" and down? Many fans have, but there hasn't yet been a real-world place where a devotee of Buzz Lightyear and Joy and Wall•E could go to enjoy all of the characters and stories that have transformed us over the last couple of decades.



That's changing on Saturday, June 23 with the debut of Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure in Anaheim. "Transformation" is such a theme in the Pixar films, and the boardwalk area of the theme park underwent quite the transformation in recent months with fresh foodstuffs, new character experiences, and, yes, The Incredicoaster.



Don your most "Incredibles" superhero outfit now — no capes — and fly through some early photos of what visitors will see at Pixar Pier, beginning on June 23...