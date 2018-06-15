Two Dead in Small Plane Crash Near Hesperia Airport

A small plane crash left two people dead and started a small fire in Hesperia Friday, authorities said.

The crash occurred at around 5:30 p.m. just south of Hesperia Airport when a light plane went down just south of the runway, San Bernardino County Fire said.

The crash occurred near the 138 Freeway at Summit Valley Road, with flames feeding on vegetation. The fire had since been extinguished. Wires were also said to be down.

Photo credit: Katharine Hadley

San Bernardino County Fire said the two people aboard had been killed. No other injuries were immediately reported.

The FAA and and National Transportation Safety Board were notified.

