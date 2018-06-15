Two Dead in Small Plane Crash Near Hesperia Airport - NBC Southern California
Two Dead in Small Plane Crash Near Hesperia Airport

By Heather Navarro

Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    A small plane crash near Hesperia Airport left two dead Friday, June 15, 2018.

    A small plane crash left two people dead and started a small fire in Hesperia Friday, authorities said.

    The crash occurred at around 5:30 p.m. just south of Hesperia Airport when a light plane went down just south of the runway, San Bernardino County Fire said.

    The crash occurred near the 138 Freeway at Summit Valley Road, with flames feeding on vegetation. The fire had since been extinguished. Wires were also said to be down.

    A small plane crash left two people dead in Hesperia Friday, June 15, 2018.
    Photo credit: Katharine Hadley

    San Bernardino County Fire said the two people aboard had been killed. No other injuries were immediately reported. 

    The FAA and and National Transportation Safety Board were notified.

    Refresh this story for updates.

