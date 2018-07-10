A Mile-High Meal: World War II Plane Turns Food Truck

A DC-3 aircraft was converted into a gourmet food truck, and it will be stationed at Tomorrow’s Aeronautical Museum in Compton. (Published Monday, July 9, 2018)

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's a food truck.

A DC-3 aircraft from World War II has been converted into a gourmet food truck at the Tomorrow’s Aeronautical Museum in Compton, with the aircraft-turned-food truck making its debut this week.

The airplane served in World War II and still has its original cockpit intact. And if you are lucky, you can even dine in the cockpit of the plane in true VIP style.



Some of the dishes offered by the new "DC-3 Gourmet" kitchen include chilean sea bass, rib-eye and lobster tail. The kitchen is fully equipped with a grill, flat top and oven.

"The best food truck anyone can find is right here, in the Compton Airport," said Chef Efton, otherwise known as "Chefton" in the DC-3 kitchen.

"I thought back to the days when airlines became sexy," said Robin Petgrave, executive direction of the museum. "When you were traveling across the country and they served you real silverware and it was an experience to go for a flight. So I thought, 'Let's go for that nostalgia.'"

The purpose behind the "DC-3 Gourmet" is to serve as a fundraising tool for the museum’s programs. The museum's programs benefit more than 5,000 children from the Compton area.