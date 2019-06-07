Play at Pasadena Playhouse's Free Block Party - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Play at Pasadena Playhouse's Free Block Party

It's the second year for the El Molino Avenue affair, which has tunes, to-dos, eats to buy, and performances to enjoy.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Published 16 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    5 Reasons to Consider a Career-Focused MBA Program
    Visit Pasadena/Natalie Escobedo
    Spend ten terrific hours on June 8 soaking up sights, performances, and nifty stuff to do in the Playhouse District.

    What to Know

    • Saturday, June 8

    • Playhouse District in Pasadena

    • Noon to 10 p.m.

    A playhouse is a structure known for its performing prowess, for dramas and musicals and the on-stage stories that make us swoon, sob, smile, and feel a thousand different feelings, sometimes all at once.

    But, of course, "play" is in its name, and sometimes, if fans of a local playhouse are lucky, a playful spirit will spread beyond the building's walls, into the nearby street, giving everyone a chance to enjoy a cheerful day full of festive spirit.

    Pasadena Playhouse is one historic go-to for watch-and-thrill performances, but it gets that its loyal community likes to "play" a part in its story, too.

    And so in 2018 the Playhouse Block Party began offering a full day of freebie-riffic fun times for anyone who wanted to swing by the Playhouse District.

    Check Out These Free or Cheap Things to Do in LA

    Check Out These Free or Cheap Things to Do in Los Angeles
    OC Zoo

    Specifically, a stretch of El Molino Avenue near the theater. And if you visit on Saturday, June 8, you'll find it transformed into a wonderland of music, food, and things to do, all to shine a sweet spotlight on "arts and culture."

    Yeah, that's a super-good thing to do, in anyone's book.

    Look for two stages — the Main Stage and Family Stage — at the party, which begins at noon and wraps at 10 o'clock.

    But happening off the stages? Oh, there's plenty, so prep yourself for "... family-friendly interactive activities, food, libations, and guided tours," oh yeah.

    And when we said "freebie-riffic fun times," we did mean the entry. Admission is a pay-nothing kind of deal at the Playhouse Block Party, though, yep, have money for meals and such.

    Also happening concurrently-ish to the party?

    BoldPas, just a few blocks away in Old Pasadena, another free-to-enjoy event that'll boast 17 outdoor art installations, as well as a host of satellite happenings.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices