Play at Pasadena Playhouse's Free Block Party

Spend ten terrific hours on June 8 soaking up sights, performances, and nifty stuff to do in the Playhouse District.

What to Know Saturday, June 8

Playhouse District in Pasadena

Noon to 10 p.m.

A playhouse is a structure known for its performing prowess, for dramas and musicals and the on-stage stories that make us swoon, sob, smile, and feel a thousand different feelings, sometimes all at once.

But, of course, "play" is in its name, and sometimes, if fans of a local playhouse are lucky, a playful spirit will spread beyond the building's walls, into the nearby street, giving everyone a chance to enjoy a cheerful day full of festive spirit.

Pasadena Playhouse is one historic go-to for watch-and-thrill performances, but it gets that its loyal community likes to "play" a part in its story, too.

And so in 2018 the Playhouse Block Party began offering a full day of freebie-riffic fun times for anyone who wanted to swing by the Playhouse District.

Specifically, a stretch of El Molino Avenue near the theater. And if you visit on Saturday, June 8, you'll find it transformed into a wonderland of music, food, and things to do, all to shine a sweet spotlight on "arts and culture."

Yeah, that's a super-good thing to do, in anyone's book.

Look for two stages — the Main Stage and Family Stage — at the party, which begins at noon and wraps at 10 o'clock.

But happening off the stages? Oh, there's plenty, so prep yourself for "... family-friendly interactive activities, food, libations, and guided tours," oh yeah.

And when we said "freebie-riffic fun times," we did mean the entry. Admission is a pay-nothing kind of deal at the Playhouse Block Party, though, yep, have money for meals and such.

Also happening concurrently-ish to the party?

BoldPas, just a few blocks away in Old Pasadena, another free-to-enjoy event that'll boast 17 outdoor art installations, as well as a host of satellite happenings.

