Images: Iconic Items From Hugh Hefner's Collection Are Up for Auction

By Jonathan Lloyd

43 minutes ago

Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 43 minutes ago
Items from the expansive collection of Playboy founder and Hollywood icon Hugh Hefner are going up for auction.

The auction lots include a smoking jacket, pipe, backgammon set, Hefner's first typewriter and other items he acquired over the decades. Other highlights include a vintage Wurlitzer jukebox, a custom 1974 Monopoly board game featuring Playboy Mansion regulars and a leather Lakers jacket. Hefner died in September 2017 at age 91.

The auction is scheduled for Friday Nov. 30 and Saturday Dec. 1. All proceeds will benefit the Hugh M. Hefner Foundation.
