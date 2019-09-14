If you've ever wanted to test your Pokémon trainer skills in real life, this PokeBar is the place to do it.
A Pokémon inspired pop-up bar is popping up across the U.S. this summer and fall, and it's making a pit stop in Los Angeles on Sept. 7-15, 2019.
Cue '90s nostalgia.
Gamers can play a two hour, real-life version of the augmented reality game Pokémon GO.
A $55 general admission ticket will get you a Pokémon inspired burger, drink and the opportunity to win tons of prizes at the Boomtown Brewery in downtown Los Angeles.
Tickets for the Los Angeles dates are now sold out, but the PokeBar's next stops include Miami, Florida, Oct. 19-27 and Brooklyn, New York from Nov. 3-24, 2019.