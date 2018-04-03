Woman Who Allegedly Stole Ambulance Leads Police on Pursuit - NBC Southern California
Woman Who Allegedly Stole Ambulance Leads Police on Pursuit

By Karla Rendon

Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

    Police were in pursuit of a driver who allegedly stole a Los Angeles City Fire ambulance early Tuesday.

    Paramedics were about to transfer care of an ill patient to staff inside the California Hospital Medical Center in downtown Los Angeles just before a woman stole the vehicle.

    The Los Angeles Police Department engaged in pursuit after locating the stolen ambulance. The high-speed driver reached speeds of up to 70 mph as she hopped through various freeways in Los Angeles.

    No patients were in the ambulance when it was stolen.

