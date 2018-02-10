Police Arrest Man Suspected of Stabbing Victim in Neck - NBC Southern California
Police Arrest Man Suspected of Stabbing Victim in Neck

By City News Service

Published at 2:17 PM PST on Feb 10, 2018

    Hemet Police Department
    Cole Butts, 36, is suspected of stabbing another man in the neck inside a Hemet convenience store.

    A convenience store burglary turned violent when a 36- year-old man allegedly stabbed another man in the neck inside the Hemet store and was later arrested, police said Saturday.

    Authorities received several calls at 7:37 p.m. Friday indicating that a man was bleeding from the neck about a block west of the store in the 1000 block of South Gilbert Street, Hemet Police Lt. Eddie Pust said.

    When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering from "a severe laceration to his neck" and he was taken to a hospital where he was later determined to be in stable condition.

    There was no word on what triggered the stabbing.

    Surveillance video from the convenience store helped police identify a suspect, eventually leading investigators to a home in the 400 block of East Thornton Avenue, where they arrested Cole Butts of Hemet on suspicion of attempted murder and burglary, according to Pust and jail records.

    Butts was booked into the Southwest Detention Center and remained jailed in lieu of $1 million bail.

