Deputies arrested two men who allegedly robbed a gas station in Chino Hills then led them on a pursuit to South Los Angeles. Toni Guinyard reports for Today in LA on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. (Published 58 minutes ago)

Two men who led police on a pursuit from Chino Hills to South Los Angeles were arrested Friday after they allegedly robbed an Arco gas station.

Police pursued the two men, who are presumed to be armed, as they sped to the Los Angeles County in a white Kia Optima. The robbers ditched the vehicle in the middle of Firth Boulevard near 96th Street before they fled on foot.

One of the men was found hiding on the 96th Elementary School campus while the other on 98th Street near Zamora Avenue.

Police are investigating the possibility of the two men being connected to a string of armed robberies throughout Orange County this past week.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.