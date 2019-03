A police chase in Hawthorne ended with an aggressive PIT maneuver in Hawthorne on Mar. 26, 2019. (Published 2 hours ago)

A police pursuit in the Hawthorne area Tuesday concluded abruptly when a police vehicle performed rammed the pursuit car and spun it around using what is referred to as a PIT maneuver.

Newchopper4 Bravo was over the chase and caught the dramatic conclusion. The chase ended near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and 139th Street at approximately 4:15 p.m., with the driver taken into custody without any further incident.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the police pursuit.