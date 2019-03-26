Police Pursuit Ends With Man Running Away After Abandoning Vehicle

Not every police pursuit ends with the driver in handcuffs, and a police pursuit Tuesday that went through Carson, Compton, Lynwood and Wilmington ended in Southgate with the chase ending with the driver running away.

Newschopper4 Bravo was over the chase at approximately 7:30 p.m., as a vehicle sped on the 91 and 710 freeways.

Ultimately, the high speeds forced police to back away from the driver, who was driving with no light on the vehicle at alarmingly high speeds approaching 100 mph.

The driver proceeded to pull up to an industrial part of Southgate and ran into what appeared to be a homeless encampment. Newschopper4 Bravo lost sight of the man, and police that arrived a short time later seemed to have trouble locating the driver before leaving the area.

