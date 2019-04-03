Police Pursuit of SUV Ends With 3 People Running From Vehicle - NBC Southern California
Police Pursuit of SUV Ends With 3 People Running From Vehicle

By Shahan Ahmed

Published 30 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    KNBC
    Police chase an SUV in South Los Angeles on April 3, 2019.

    A police pursuit of an SUV in the South Los Angeles area Wednesday night ended with three people running from police.

    Gil Leyvas and Newschopper4 Bravo were over the chase at approximately 10:30 p.m.

    The vehicle was speeding and leading police on a high speed chase through Watts and ultimately came to an abrupt stop at the intersection of 87th Street and Bandera Street in the Florence-Firestone area.

    Three people jumped out and fled on foot. Two of the people, including the driver, were located a short time later and arrested.

    It was not immediately clear if the third person was located and arrested.

