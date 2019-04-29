Motorcycle Speeds Away From Police on 405 and 5 Freeways - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
Southern California Pursuits

Southern California Pursuits

Coverage and raw video of Southern California's wild pursuits

Motorcycle Speeds Away From Police on 405 and 5 Freeways

By Shahan Ahmed

Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Motorcycle Speeds Away From Police on 405 and 5 Freeways
    KNBC
    Police pursue a motorcycle on April 29, 2019.

    Police were pursuing a motorcycle on the 405 Freeway Monday night.

    The pursuit went up from the South Bay to West Los Angeles, with the driver switching from northbound to southbound multiple times. Newschopper4 Alpha was over the chase at approximately 9:35 p.m.

    Soon after, the motorcycle moved onto the 5 Freeway northbound, traveling well over 100 mph. Eventually, the motorcycle moved onto the northbound 14 freeway.

    Newschopper4 Alpha, along with the police air units, had to pull off the pursuit as conditions near Agua Dulce and Acton were not fit for flying. The California Highway Patrol was in close pursuit on the ground, as the motorcycle continued to speed away.

    WATCH: SoCal's Wildest Police Chases

    [LA] WATCH: SoCal's Wildest Police Chases

    Southern California's wild police chases: We've all seen them, and some can take pretty unexpected turns. Watch our collection of some of the wildest moments from the most infamous, dramatic pursuits.

    (Published Friday, July 14, 2017)

    It was not immediately clear what initiated the pursuit of the motorcylce.

    Refresh this page for updates.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices