Motorcycle Speeds Away From Police on 405 and 5 Freeways

Police were pursuing a motorcycle on the 405 Freeway Monday night.

The pursuit went up from the South Bay to West Los Angeles, with the driver switching from northbound to southbound multiple times. Newschopper4 Alpha was over the chase at approximately 9:35 p.m.

Soon after, the motorcycle moved onto the 5 Freeway northbound, traveling well over 100 mph. Eventually, the motorcycle moved onto the northbound 14 freeway.

Newschopper4 Alpha, along with the police air units, had to pull off the pursuit as conditions near Agua Dulce and Acton were not fit for flying. The California Highway Patrol was in close pursuit on the ground, as the motorcycle continued to speed away.

It was not immediately clear what initiated the pursuit of the motorcylce.

