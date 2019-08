Police were pursuing a burglary suspect in the Sun Valley area Tuesday, authorities said.

Newschopper4 Alpha is over the chase around 8:00 p.m., after the vehicle had moved through the Hollywood and West Hollywood areas.

The vehicle was traveling at high speeds, up to 140 mph, on the 5 Freeway northbound in the Sun Valley area.

The California Highway Patrol was chasing the vehicle, and the vehicle switched off its lights and was driving blacked out.

WATCH: SoCal's Wildest Police Chases

Southern California's wild police chases: We've all seen them, and some can take pretty unexpected turns. Watch our collection of some of the wildest moments from the most infamous, dramatic pursuits. (Published Friday, July 14, 2017)

Refresh this page for updates.