A police pursuit ended in the city of Sylmar area on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.

A police pursuit of an SUV in the San Fernando Valley area ended Tuesday night.

Newschopper4 Alpha was over the chase around 10:40 p.m.

The driver proceeded to pull over in the city of Sylmar a short time later and surrendered to police.

It was not immediately clear what led to the pursuit, and the identity of the driver was not immediately released.

WATCH: SoCal's Wildest Police Chases