High-Speed Police Pursuit Out of Orange County Races Over 100 mph

A police pursuit traveling out of Orange County at high speeds Monday night ended in Corona.

Newschopper4 Bravo was over the chase around 10:50 p.m. in the Brea area, as the black pursuit vehicle zoomed on multiple Southern California freeways.

The driver moved on from the 57 Freeway onto the 60 Freeway, before taking the 71 Freeway southbound. The black car was traveling at well over 100 mph, with Gil Leyvas in Newschopper4 Bravo saying police were saying the car was moving at speeds as high as 120 mph.

As the vehicle approached the 71 Freeway and 91 Freeway interchange around 11 p.m., police appeared to execute a spike strip. Almost immediately, the driver pulled over onto the shoulder of the freeway, threw out the car keys and put her hands up.

The female driver surrendered peacefully. Soon after, another person exited the front passenger side without incident.

Then, a third person exited the car from the back seat by sliding out in an unorthodox manner. A fourth person, another woman, came out of the back seat soon after.

Police cleared the car a few moments later, and no one else was found.

It was not immediately clear what led to the police pursuit.