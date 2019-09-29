Dangerous, High-Speed Police Pursuit Ends in City of Gardena

Police were in pursuit of a vehicle traveling at high speeds on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

A police pursuit of a vehicle moving at 70 mph and going on the wrong side of the street along Whittier Boulevard and hitting speeds of about 100 mph on multiple freeways across several Southern California cities Sunday night ended in Gardena when the car seemed to run out of gas.

Newschopper4 Bravo was over the chase around 10:55 p.m. as it was traveling on the 605 Freeway northbound.

It was not immediately clear what led to the pursuit.

The vehicle was traveling at high speeds, approaching 100 mph, on the 605 Freeway before moving into the Whittier area soon after. Once the driver got off the freeway, the vehicle began traveling at high speeds heading eastbound on Whittier Boulevard, occasionally going on the wrong side of the street.

Around 11:05 p.m., the vehicle moved into the city of La Habra.

After nearly cornering himself, the driver flipped around in a hurry and brushed by police vehicles in a dangerous fashion.

Soon after, the vehicle began traveling westbound on Whittier Boulevard, with the driver switching off the vehicle's headlights.

Before getting on the 605 Freeway southbound, the car's headlights came back on. Then, the car proceeded to get on the 5 Freeway and traveled through Santa Fe Springs and through the cities of Norwalk and Bellflower on the 91 Freeway westbound.

At 11:25, the vehicle continued to travel westbound on the 91 Freeway past the 710 Freeway in the Long Beach area.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., the car slowed down dramatically and possibly ran out of gas. The pursuit vehicle came to a stop off the Main Street exit in the city of Gardena.

Soon after, two people exited the vehicle, a man and a woman, and were taken into custody without any further incident.