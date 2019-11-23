Police Pursuit of Suspected Stolen Vehicle Ends in DTLA - NBC Southern California
Police Pursuit of Suspected Stolen Vehicle Ends in DTLA

By Shahan Ahmed

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 48 minutes ago

    Police pursuit in the Whittier area

    Police were pursuing a suspected stolen vehicle in the Whittier area Saturday night.

    Newschopper4 Bravo was over the chase around 9:25 p.m. as the vehicle traveled at high speeds towards the downtown LA area. The vehicle was possibly stolen, the California Highway Patrol said.

    The pursuit began around 9:09 p.m. and concluded around 9:35 p.m.

    The vehicle slowed down and appeared to possibly be out of gas, with the driver surrendering without any further incident, near the Central Avenue exit of the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles.

