 PHOTOS: Police Chase Audi Through Two Counties - NBC Southern California
PHOTOS: Police Chase Audi Through Two Counties

By Jason Kandel

22 minutes ago

A wild police chase ended Tuesday when police spun out an Audi and the driver surrendered. Here are images from the chase.
