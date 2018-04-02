Police pursued a suspected stolen Stumptown Coffee box truck in the Santa Clarita area Monday afternoon before the driver got out and ran across several freeway lanes. (Published 36 minutes ago)

The driver was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly trying to run over a pedestrian, the California Highway Patrol said.

The truck, which bore a large Stumptown Coffee Roasters advertisement on the driver's side, was stolen from a shopping center, police said. The male suspect drove onto the southbound 5 Freeway before transitioning to the northbound 14 Freeway, leading a slow-speed chase as at least one tire blew out.

The pursuit came to a dramatic end when the driver stopped next to the center median on the southbound 14 and jumped out of the truck, over the median and across lanes of oncoming traffic on the southbound side of the freeway.

The driver then ran down an embankment and surrendered when confronted by an officer.