Pursuit Driver Holds Up Note in the Middle of Freeway

The driver of a white sedan came to a halt and held up a note to his window in the middle of a freeway in Orange County.

The man was possibly wanted for reckless driving and driving under the influence in the San Bernardino area and then fled into Orange County, police said.

After leading the California Highway Patrol on a slow-speed chase on the westbound 10 Freeway, the suspect stopped in the middle of traffic just west of Kelogg Drive and held up a paper to the driver's side window.

The situation turned into a standoff as the man refused to exit the vehicle, with four CHP patrol units surrounding the sedan and officers drawing their guns.

The standoff finally came to an end when six officers got behind a shield, one drawing a shotgun, and moved in on the vehicle, pulling the driver out.