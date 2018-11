Police chased a white sedan on the 210 Freeway in the Pasadena area Friday, Nov. 15, 2018.

Traffic was backed up for miles Friday after a high-speed pursuit ended on the Golden State (5) Freeway in San Fernando.

The pursuit of a stolen white Lexus began in Monterey Park.

Police there notified the CHP they were chasing the suspect about 2:30 p.m., an officer says.

A sheriff's official said the vehicle belongs to a Los Angeles Port Police officer.

It's unclear if there's a weapon in the vehicle.