The driver of a red SUV who was believed to be armed was boxed in an alley after a pursuit in South Los Angeles as a crowd gathered.

The chase began at 2:30 p.m. in the area of 84th Street and Vermont Avenue, police say.

The vehicle squeezed into an alley off 75th Street near Figueroa Street, with dozens of officers behind and a growing crowd.

The driver had been holding a poster or flyer with an image of a woman out of the window as several pedestrians interacted with the man.