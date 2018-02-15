Chase Ends With Arrest After Driver Rams Police Cars - NBC Southern California
Chase Ends With Arrest After Driver Rams Police Cars

By Jason Kandel and Karla Rendon

Published at 10:32 PM PST on Feb 15, 2018 | Updated at 11:57 PM PST on Feb 15, 2018

    9 Team USA Athletes to Watch in PyeongChang
    NewsChopper4 Alpha

    A police chase ended Friday with the arrest of a female driver who rammed into a police SUV on a street in East Los Angeles.

    Officials initiated the pursuit after the suspected DUI driver failed to yield for reckless driving.

    As the driver weaved in and out of traffic on surface streets and freeways, she crashed into other motorists numerous times and halted her vehicle at least four times before speeding off again.

    The chase ended on North Bonnie Beach Place and Michigan Avenue after police trapped the driver at a dead end.

    During the confrontation with police, the driver rammed a patrol car in an attempt to escape, but was ultimately struck by a stun gun and arrested.

