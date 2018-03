More videos (1 of 9)

Police chased a white Audi into a parking structure Wednesday night. But it was unclear whether there were any arrests.

The chase started at 8:42 p.m. in the San Fernando Valley when police were responding to a burglary suspect.

The pursuit ended at a hospital near La Cienega Boulevard and Cadillac Avenue.

Two people were detained and police were searching for a third person.