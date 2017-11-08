A driver's plan to get away from authorities in a stolen car was dashed Wednesday when he drove into a Palmdale cul-de-sac, where officers took him into custody after a chase that hit speeds of more than 100 mph.

The chase began on Sherman Way and Laurel Canyon Boulevard in North Hollywood. That's where police ran a license plate check and found that the white, two-door Honda had been involved in a carjacking, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department's North Hollywood division said.

When officers tried to pull the driver over, he took off and got into the Santa Clarita Valley, where he reached speeds of more than 100 mph in light traffic on the northbound 14 Freeway.

The driver got off the freeway and drove into a Palmdale neighborhood with a dead end. With nowhere to turn, he got out of the car and attempted to run away, but stumbled on the sidewalk and was taken into custody.



Police said he may have been involved in a burglary.