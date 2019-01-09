Police Pursuit Involving Multiple Collisions Ends in Hollywood Area

Southern California's wild police chases: We've all seen them, and some can take pretty unexpected turns. Watch our collection of some of the wildest moments from the most infamous, dramatic pursuits.

Police were pursuing a vehicle in the San Fernando Valley area Wednesday night before the wild chase concluded in the Hollywood area.

Eliana Moreno and Newschopper4 Alpha were overhead at approximately 11:05 p.m. with a van racing on the freeway at high speeds in an attempt to elude law enforcement.

When the van attempted to get off the freeway and was met by cars at a traffic light, the van proceeded to plow through the vehicles and even flipped one vehicle around to continue the chase.

Eventually, the van crashed into several parked cars before coming to a halt on the corner of North Highland Avenue and Leland Way in the Hollywood area at approximately 11:15 p.m.