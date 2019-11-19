Police chase a Honda on a freeway in the East Los Angeles area on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.

A woman whose car collided with a California Highway Patrol vehicle near downtown Los Angeles Tuesday led officers on a nearly 45-minute chase before surrendering in the West Covina area.

The woman was behind the wheel of a gray two-door Honda that sideswiped a CHP vehicle on the eastbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway at La Brea Avenue at 12:22 p.m., the Highway Patrol reported.

The Honda kept going, and officers chased the car to the West Covina area, where the motorist stopped at Shadydale Avenue and Randall Way and surrendered to officers shortly after 1 p.m

Her name was not immediately released. No injuries were reported.