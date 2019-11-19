Officers Arrest Motorist Following Crash Involving CHP Vehicle - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
Southern California Pursuits

Southern California Pursuits

Coverage and raw video of Southern California's wild pursuits

Officers Arrest Motorist Following Crash Involving CHP Vehicle

By Jason Kandel

Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Officers Arrest Motorist Following Crash Involving CHP Vehicle
    NBCLA
    Police chase a Honda on a freeway in the East Los Angeles area on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.

    A woman whose car collided with a California Highway Patrol vehicle near downtown Los Angeles Tuesday led officers on a nearly 45-minute chase before surrendering in the West Covina area.

    The woman was behind the wheel of a gray two-door Honda that sideswiped a CHP vehicle on the eastbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway at La Brea Avenue at 12:22 p.m., the Highway Patrol reported.

    The Honda kept going, and officers chased the car to the West Covina area, where the motorist stopped at Shadydale Avenue and Randall Way and surrendered to officers shortly after 1 p.m

    Her name was not immediately released. No injuries were reported.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices